Analyzing KLX (KLXIV) & Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (IR)

KLX (NASDAQ: KLXIV) and Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. KLX does not pay a dividend. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KLX has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLX and Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) $13.84 billion 1.63 $1.98 billion $4.02 22.18

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) has higher revenue and earnings than KLX.

Profitability

This table compares KLX and Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX 4.81% 3.68% 2.20% Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) 7.60% 16.64% 6.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KLX and Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) 0 7 6 0 2.46

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) has a consensus price target of $99.86, indicating a potential upside of 11.99%. Given Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) is more favorable than KLX.

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) beats KLX on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLX

KLX Inc. (KLX) is the distributor and service provider of aerospace fasteners and consumables. The Company offers ranges of aerospace hardware and consumables and inventory management services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG). The Company’s ASG segment service offerings include inventory management and replenishment, creative and differential supply chain solutions, such as third-party logistics programs, special packaging and bar-coding, parts kitting, quality assurance testing and a range of purchasing assistance programs, plus the electronic data interchange capability. The Company’s ESG segment products and services include onshore completion services, wireline services, fishing services and tools, down-hole completion and production services, pressure control, accommodations and related surface rental equipment, and remanufacturing shops.

About Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland)

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car. Its Climate segment includes Trane and American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, which provide heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, and commercial and residential building services, parts, support and controls. It offers energy services and building automation through Trane Building Advantage and Nexia. Its Industrial segment includes compressed air and gas systems and services, power tools, material handling systems, ARO fluid management equipment, as well as Club Car golf, utility and rough terrain vehicles.

