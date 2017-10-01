Analyzing Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) and Its Rivals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) is one of 19 public companies in the “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Eagle Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

66.4% of shares of all “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1 0 3 0 2.50 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Competitors 99 377 981 28 2.63

Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.56%. As a group, “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eagle Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Pharmaceuticals $245.88 million $83.99 million 10.02 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.57 billion $977.16 million 0.77

Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Pharmaceuticals. Eagle Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Pharmaceuticals 8.99% 10.87% 8.12% Eagle Pharmaceuticals Competitors -541.18% -46.12% -27.91%

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company’s product portfolio includes products, including Argatroban; Ryanodex; docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation; and Bendeka. Its advanced candidates include EP-3101 (bendamustine Resistance Temperature Detectors (RTD)) (EP-3101), EP-4104 (dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke (EHS)) (EP-4104), EGL-4104-C-1702 (dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia), EP-5101 (pemetrexed) (EP-5101) and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant). Its product portfolio focuses on oncology, critical care and orphan diseases. Bendamustine is an alkylating agent approved for use in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), that has progressed during or within six months of treatment with rituximab or a rituximab-containing regimen.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.