Analyzing Deluxe Corporation (DLX) and RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) and RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deluxe Corporation and RR Donnelley & Sons Co’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe Corporation $1.91 billion 1.85 $453.00 million $4.68 15.59 RR Donnelley & Sons Co $6.94 billion 0.10 $372.90 million $0.53 19.43

Deluxe Corporation has higher revenue, but lower earnings than RR Donnelley & Sons Co. Deluxe Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RR Donnelley & Sons Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Deluxe Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. RR Donnelley & Sons Co pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Deluxe Corporation pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RR Donnelley & Sons Co pays out 196.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Deluxe Corporation and RR Donnelley & Sons Co, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deluxe Corporation 0 0 0 0 N/A RR Donnelley & Sons Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Deluxe Corporation and RR Donnelley & Sons Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe Corporation 11.98% 27.83% 11.83% RR Donnelley & Sons Co 4.66% N/A 7.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Deluxe Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Deluxe Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Deluxe Corporation has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deluxe Corporation beats RR Donnelley & Sons Co on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products. The forms offered by the Company include deposit tickets and check registers. Its accessories and other products include checkbook covers and stamps. The Small Business Services segment is a provider of printed forms to small businesses. The Financial Services segment provides products and services to financial institution clients and offers a suite of financial technology (FinTech) solutions. The Direct Checks segment is a direct-to-consumer check supplier. It also offers fraud protection and security services, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks (e-checks).

About RR Donnelley & Sons Co

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company helps organizations communicate by working to create, manage, produce, distribute and process content on behalf of its customers. The Company’s segments include Variable Print, Strategic Services, International and Corporate. The Variable Print segment includes the Company’s United States short-run and transactional printing operations. The Variable Print segment’s primary product offerings include commercial and digital print, direct mail, labels, statement printing, forms and packaging. The Strategic Services segment includes the Company’s logistics services, print management offerings and digital and creative solutions. The International segment includes the Company’s non-United States printing operations in Asia, Latin America and Canada. The International segment’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, logistics services and digital and creative solutions.

