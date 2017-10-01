Analyzing Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) and The Competition

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Mortgage REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Capstead Mortgage Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Mortgage REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of shares of all “Mortgage REITs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Capstead Mortgage Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Capstead Mortgage Corporation pays out 124.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Mortgage REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.1% and pay out 80.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstead Mortgage Corporation has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Capstead Mortgage Corporation lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Capstead Mortgage Corporation and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 2 0 0 2.00 Capstead Mortgage Corporation Competitors 200 1042 920 42 2.36

Capstead Mortgage Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. As a group, “Mortgage REITs” companies have a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Capstead Mortgage Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstead Mortgage Corporation and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation $88.27 million N/A 15.82 Capstead Mortgage Corporation Competitors $626.30 million $243.53 million 1.54

Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Capstead Mortgage Corporation. Capstead Mortgage Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Capstead Mortgage Corporation has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 0.72, meaning that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capstead Mortgage Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 35.05% 7.31% 0.56% Capstead Mortgage Corporation Competitors 48.89% 10.72% 2.82%

Summary

Capstead Mortgage Corporation competitors beat Capstead Mortgage Corporation on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of relatively short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by an agency of the federal government, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). The Company finances its residential mortgage investments by leveraging its long-term investment capital with secured borrowings consisting primarily of borrowings under repurchase arrangements with commercial banks and other financial institutions. The Company’s portfolio of residential mortgage investments includes residential mortgage investments.

