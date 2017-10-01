Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 1st (ACN, CAMP, DLNG, DSKE, FINL, HUBG, INSG, IOG, MRTN, PTSI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, October 1st:

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DSKE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap. They currently have a GBX 123 ($1.65) target price on the stock.

Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at VSA Capital.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 4,100 ($55.14) target price on the stock.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Universal Logistics Holdings (NYSE:ULH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Whitman Howard. They currently have a GBX 4,350 ($58.50) price target on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

