Analysts Set Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) PT at $17.00

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRTG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

In other Heritage Insurance Holdings news, CEO Bruce Lucas acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $254,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 869,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,910.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $186,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 775,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,779,927.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 91,350 shares of company stock worth $1,051,923. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) traded up 0.38% on Thursday, reaching $13.21. 448,185 shares of the company were exchanged. Heritage Insurance Holdings has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40.

Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Heritage Insurance Holdings had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.67%. Heritage Insurance Holdings’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (Heritage Insurance) is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial residential insurance. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company (Heritage P&C), it provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance in the state of Florida and North Carolina.

