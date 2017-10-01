Analysts Expect PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) will post sales of $26.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.29 million and the lowest is $26.50 million. PDF Solutions posted sales of $27.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will report full year sales of $26.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.10 million to $104.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $118.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $111.40 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PDF Solutions.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.58 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

PDFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Lucio Lanza sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions (PDFS) traded up 2.11% during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.49. 208,637 shares of the stock were exchanged. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $500.84 million, a P/E ratio of 91.66 and a beta of 1.43.

PDF Solutions, Inc is a provider of infrastructure technologies and services for integrated circuits (IC). The Company’s technologies and services focus on the IC manufacturing process life cycle. It operates in the segment of licensing and implementation of yield improvement solutions for integrated circuit manufacturers.

