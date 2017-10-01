Analysts Expect EPR Properties (EPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.22. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.07 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 46.90%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,791,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,604,000 after purchasing an additional 454,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,555,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 22.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,849,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,684,000 after purchasing an additional 718,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 69.5% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,730,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,769,000 after purchasing an additional 709,368 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE EPR) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.74. The stock had a trading volume of 327,905 shares. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.87.

The business also recently announced a sep 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

