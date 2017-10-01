Analysts Anticipate Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) to announce sales of $1.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $850,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 million to $6.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $8.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a negative net margin of 2,092.20%. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTPH. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) opened at 6.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The firm’s market cap is $349.20 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

In related news, insider Jacques Dumas sold 7,155 shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $41,928.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTPH. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 60,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its chemistry technology to create antibiotics for multidrug-resistant infections. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, eravacycline, a fully synthetic tetracycline derivative, as a spectrum intravenous (IV) and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections.

