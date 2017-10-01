Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (PF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $750.54 Million

Analysts expect Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (NYSE:PF) to post sales of $750.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $740.55 million to $758.00 million. Pinnacle Foods posted sales of $758.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Foods will report full year sales of $750.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinnacle Foods.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $744.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PF shares. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of Pinnacle Foods (NYSE PF) opened at 57.17 on Friday. Pinnacle Foods has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $66.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.97%.

In other news, CFO Craig D. Steeneck sold 33,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,972,792.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,182,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $2,968,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,912 shares of company stock worth $9,037,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Foods Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

