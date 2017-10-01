Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stake Boosted by Guardian Capital LP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/analog-devices-inc-adi-stake-boosted-by-guardian-capital-lp.html.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) traded up 0.62% on Friday, hitting $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,509 shares. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.77%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post $4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,031.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,494 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,681. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.