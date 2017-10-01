Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.9695049108708 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE AP) opened at 17.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The firm’s market cap is $215.06 million.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is engaged in manufacturing and selling specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. The Company operates through two segments: the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment, and the Air and Liquid Processing segment. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment consists of Union Electric Steel Corporation (Union Electric Steel or UES) and Union Electric Steel UK Limited (UES-UK).

