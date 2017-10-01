Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Holdings Held by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC maintained its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 88.9% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/amgen-inc-amgn-holdings-held-by-integrated-investment-consultants-llc.html.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ AMGN) traded up 0.53% during trading on Friday, reaching $186.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,323 shares. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.64 and a 1-year high of $191.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post $12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.