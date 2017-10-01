Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $21.36 Million Position in Capella Education Company (CPLA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,054 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.14% of Capella Education worth $21,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPLA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capella Education by 76,655.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,387,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capella Education by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,503,000 after purchasing an additional 104,409 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capella Education by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 45,237 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Capella Education by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 841,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Capella Education by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capella Education news, CEO J Kevin Gilligan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $164,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $677,160. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capella Education Company (CPLA) opened at 70.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $818.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36. Capella Education Company has a one year low of $56.88 and a one year high of $99.25.

Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Capella Education had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capella Education Company will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Capella Education’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPLA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capella Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capella Education from $86.00 to $79.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Capella Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capella Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Capella Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Capella Education Profile

Capella Education Company is an education services company. The Company provides direct path between learning and employment through its online postsecondary education offerings and through programs to develop job-ready skills for demand markets. The company’s segments include post-secondary segment and job-ready skills segment.

