American Water Works (AWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Vetr cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.04 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Sunday.

Shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,363 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $83.14.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $273,636.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,770,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,417,580,000 after purchasing an additional 465,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1,423.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,519,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566,529 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,004,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,105,000 after purchasing an additional 125,587 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,680,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Water Works by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,405,000 after purchasing an additional 251,271 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

