American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Rating Reiterated by FBR & Co

FBR & Co restated their hold rating on shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) in a report issued on Wednesday. FBR & Co currently has a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for American Superconductor Corporation’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

“Acquisition bolsters Naval opportunities and cements competitive position. As AMSC anticipated on its F1Q17 earnings call, the company secured a third Naval contract for ship protection systems (SPS) earlier this month. To support its expected growth in SPS deployments, AMSC acquired Infinia Technology Corp. (ITC), a designer and developer of cryo-cooling technologies, on September 26. AMSC now offers the controller (HTS wire), connector, computer interface, and cooling system to deliver a complete SPS. AMSC believes adding cryo-cooling technology should increase dollar content (by 10%–20%), expand the gross margin, and cement its competitive position as the Navy begins to ramp SPS orders. AMSC has spent years pursuing Naval opportunities, and with the recent SPS order and this acquisition, we are more positive on AMSC’s grid segment growth and see potential for an annuity- like revenue stream with the Navy.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Superconductor Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of American Superconductor Corporation in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of American Superconductor Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.43.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ AMSC) opened at 4.54 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $87.14 million. American Superconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 million. American Superconductor Corporation had a negative net margin of 45.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor Corporation will post ($2.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor Corporation by 22.7% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,519,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 280,879 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in American Superconductor Corporation by 413.3% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 1,390,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Superconductor Corporation by 7.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in American Superconductor Corporation by 114.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 369,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $1,617,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is a provider of megawatt-scale solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wind and Grid. Through the Company’s Windtec Solutions brand, the Wind business segment enables manufacturers to field wind turbines. Through the Company’s Gridtec Solutions, the Grid business segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit and distribute power.

