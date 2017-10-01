American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE AMH) opened at 21.71 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company’s market capitalization is $5.65 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post $0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -181.82%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In related news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 1,372,200 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $29,968,848.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

