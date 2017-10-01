American Express Company (AXP) Position Maintained by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group continued to hold its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express Company alerts:

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 53,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $4,527,181.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth I. Chenault sold 789,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $66,807,743.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,297,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 949,387 shares of company stock worth $80,451,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Express Company (AXP) Position Maintained by CKW Financial Group” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/american-express-company-axp-position-maintained-by-ckw-financial-group.html.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at 90.46 on Friday. American Express Company has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post $5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.