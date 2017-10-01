Amedisys Inc (AMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMED. BidaskClub lowered Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Amedisys (NASDAQ AMED) traded up 0.68% on Friday, reaching $55.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,241 shares. Amedisys has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $65.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amedisys will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 75.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Amedisys by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 48.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company’s segments are Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care and Other. The Company is a provider of home health, hospice and personal care services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 327 Medicare-certified home healthcare centers, 79 Medicare-certified hospice care centers and 14 personal-care care centers in 34 states within the United States and the District of Columbia.

