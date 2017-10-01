Amarillo National Bank Decreases Position in Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 8.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 21.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Welch Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Vetr raised Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $47.00 target price on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS AG lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Company (The) from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Shares of Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded up 0.22% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,082,221 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s payout ratio is currently 154.17%.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 8,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $409,733.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,181.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 24,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,111,417.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,347.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,246 over the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company (The) Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

