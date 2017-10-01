Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,712 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Associated Banc-Corp were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc-Corp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,490,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,775,000 after buying an additional 707,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Associated Banc-Corp by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,785,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,559,000 after buying an additional 641,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Associated Banc-Corp by 64.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 214,593 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Associated Banc-Corp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,193,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,687,000 after buying an additional 163,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc-Corp by 14.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,963,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc-Corp alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc-Corp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Associated Banc-Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Associated Banc-Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Associated Banc-Corp in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc-Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc-Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other news, insider John A. Utz sold 8,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $190,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,281.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,772 shares of company stock valued at $914,334. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/amalgamated-bank-grows-position-in-associated-banc-corp-asb.html.

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) opened at 24.25 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Associated Banc-Corp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $266.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Associated Banc-Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

About Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and non-banking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc-Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc-Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.