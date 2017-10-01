AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Stake Lowered by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC cut its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 408,300 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC owned 1.73% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 259.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAG. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) opened at 18.45 on Friday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The stock’s market capitalization is $651.06 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.18. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $158.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Krop sold 4,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $98,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.

