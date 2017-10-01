Altria Group (MO) Holdings Trimmed by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 155,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,950,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 552,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE MO) traded down 1.20% on Friday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,758,948 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post $3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $994,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,074 shares in the company, valued at $45,590,842.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $1,959,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Cowen and Company set a $78.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. UBS AG reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

