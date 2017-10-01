Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Visa Inc. (V)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa Inc. alerts:

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) opened at 105.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $106.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Visa from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Vetr raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.12 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Visa Inc. (V)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/alpha-cubed-investments-llc-has-2-39-million-position-in-visa-inc-v.html.

In other Visa news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $1,074,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $3,004,292.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.