Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NFJ) Position Maintained by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 11.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 17.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the second quarter valued at about $357,000.

Get Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd alerts:

Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NFJ) traded up 0.75% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 161,601 shares of the stock traded hands. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/allianzgi-nfj-dividend-int-prm-stgy-fd-nfj-position-maintained-by-meridian-investment-counsel-inc.html.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying common stocks and income producing convertible securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.