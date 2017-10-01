Allergan PLC. (AGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Allergan PLC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Honeywell International Inc. increased its holdings in Allergan PLC. by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 168,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in Allergan PLC. in the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allergan PLC. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Allergan PLC. by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Allergan PLC. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,345,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allergan PLC. (AGN) opened at 204.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day moving average is $236.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.18. Allergan PLC. has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $256.80.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.07. Allergan PLC. had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 79.17%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allergan PLC. will post $16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allergan PLC. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Allergan PLC.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

