Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Owns Stake in BEST Inc (BSTI)

recently revealed that they own a 28.3% stake in BEST Inc (NASDAQ:BSTI) in a Form 13D disclosure that was filed with the SEC on Friday, September 29th. The investor owns 85,831,693 shares of the stock valued at $0. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Alibaba Investment Limited and Alibaba Group Holding Limited. The filing is available through the SEC website at this hyperlink.

The Reporting Persons acquired the securities covered by this Schedule 13D for investment purposes and intend to review their investment in the Issuer on a continuous basis. Depending upon various factors, including but not limited to the Reporting Persons’ and the Issuer’s business, prospects and financial condition and other developments concerning the Reporting Persons and the Issuer, market conditions and other factors that the Reporting Persons may deem relevant to their investment decision, and, subject to the terms of the Shareholders’ Agreement (as defined below) and compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations and the Issuer’s Articles (as defined below), the Reporting Persons may in the future take actions with respect to their investment in the Issuer as they deem appropriate, including changing their current intentions or increasing or decreasing their investment in the Issuer, with respect to any or all matters required to be disclosed in this Schedule 13D.

Ms. Wenhong Tong and Mr. Jun Chen (the “Existing AGHL Directors”), each an employee of AGHL, were appointed in 2014 and 2015, respectively, and continue to serve, as members of the board of directors of the Issuer (the “Board”). As directors of the Issuer, Ms. Tong and Mr. Chen may have influence over the corporate activities of the Issuer, including activities which may relate to transactions described in clauses (a) through (j) of Item 4 of Schedule 13D. The information set forth and/or incorporated by reference in Item 6 of this Schedule 13D is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 4.

On September 25,2017, Ali CN Investment Holding Limited (“Ali CN”), which is an affiliate of the Reporting Persons and an existing shareholder of Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited (“Cainiao”), agreed to acquire additional shares of Cainiao (the “Cainiao Transaction”). As reported in the Issuer’s prospectus on Form 424B4 filed on September 20,2017, as of the closing of the IPO, Cainiao Smart Logistics Investment Limited (“CIL”), which is an affiliate of Cainiao, held 18,243,557 class B ordinary shares, par value US$0.01 per share, of the Issuer (such class of shares, “Class B Ordinary Shares” and, such Class B Ordinary Shares held by CIL, the “CIL Class B Ordinary Shares”). Upon the closing of the Cainiao Transaction, Ali CN will own a majority of the shares of Cainiao and become Cainiao’s controlling shareholder. Accordingly, upon the closing of the Cainiao Transaction, the Reporting Persons will be deemed to beneficially own the CIL Class B Ordinary Shares.

Other than as set forth in this Schedule 13D, the Reporting Persons have no present plans or proposals which relate to or would result in any of the matters set forth in clauses (a) through (j) of Item 4 of Schedule 13D; provided that the Reporting Persons may, at any time, review or reconsider their position with respect to the Issuer and reserve the right to develop such plans or proposals.

BEST Inc (NASDAQ:BSTI) traded up 4.18% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,420 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $2.72 billion. BEST Inc has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

BEST Inc is engaged in providing supply chain solutions. The Company offers a cloud based platform, BEST Cloud which is integration of online and offline retail to offer delivery. It provides technology-enabled solutions to its users. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store+, BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo.

