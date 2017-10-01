Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Stake Raised by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) traded up 1.45% on Friday, reaching $172.71. 13,401,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $86.01 and a 12 month high of $180.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average is $135.68. The firm has a market cap of $439.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.62.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 16.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post $4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Vetr raised Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $196.66 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on Alibaba Group Holding Limited to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group Holding Limited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

