Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Stake Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $64,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,829,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,794,000 after buying an additional 261,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4,899.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,668,000 after buying an additional 6,840,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,926,000 after buying an additional 208,195 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,554,000 after buying an additional 148,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $202,170.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $205,992.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 140,346 shares in the company, valued at $12,045,897.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,350 shares of company stock worth $937,251 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) opened at 76.27 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $101.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post $7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America Corporation raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.59.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc, Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska’s and Virgin America’s scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba.

