Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alarm.com Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on Alarm.com Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Alarm.com Holdings from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other news, insider David Hutz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $153,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $685,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,065 shares in the company, valued at $409,847.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 390,942 shares of company stock worth $16,685,057. Corporate insiders own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) traded up 0.31% during trading on Friday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 431,841 shares. Alarm.com Holdings has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 115.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42.

Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Alarm.com Holdings had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alarm.com Holdings

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc is a platform solution for the connected property. The Company offers a suite of cloud-based solutions for the smart home and business, including interactive security, video monitoring, intelligent automation and energy management. The Company operates through two segments: Alarm.com and Other.

