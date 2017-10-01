Alan Feller Sells 5,000 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) Stock

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Alan Feller sold 5,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,049.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alan Feller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Alan Feller sold 2,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $58,440.00.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) opened at 29.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group, LTD.’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post $1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 17.1% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 87.0% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 85.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in the second quarter worth $204,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIII. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, September 9th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

About G-III Apparel Group, LTD.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

