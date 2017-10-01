Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Position Lifted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 340.2% during the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 558,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,914,000 after purchasing an additional 431,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banbury Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.0% during the second quarter. Banbury Partners LLC now owns 202,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 57,711 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.22. The stock had a trading volume of 971,221 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.00 and a 12-month high of $151.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post $6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.79.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company is also a supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

