AHL Partners LLP Sells 539 Shares of McKesson Corporation (MCK)

AHL Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. McKesson Corporation comprises about 0.3% of AHL Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in McKesson Corporation were worth $16,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in McKesson Corporation by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,017,000 after purchasing an additional 239,358 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp bought a new stake in McKesson Corporation during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in McKesson Corporation by 194.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in McKesson Corporation by 30.0% during the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB increased its stake in McKesson Corporation by 23.7% during the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) traded down 0.07% during trading on Friday, reaching $153.61. 1,440,111 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average of $153.02. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $114.53 and a 52-week high of $169.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.35). McKesson Corporation had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $51.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post $12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.07%.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.55, for a total value of $176,041.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Hammergren sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.67, for a total value of $34,125,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 952,066 shares of company stock valued at $145,736,987. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of McKesson Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Vetr lowered shares of McKesson Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.51 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of McKesson Corporation to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays PLC set a $187.00 target price on shares of McKesson Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.53.

McKesson Corporation Profile

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

