AHL Partners LLP Has $14.81 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

AHL Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Darden Restaurants worth $14,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 281.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 181,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 281,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) traded down 0.23% on Friday, hitting $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,813 shares. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

