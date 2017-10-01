Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on October 25th

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc. alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE A) opened at 64.20 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $66.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Doak sold 12,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $764,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $306,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,153.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,720 shares of company stock valued at $10,795,039 in the last 90 days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on October 25th” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/agilent-technologies-inc-a-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-13-on-october-25th.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on A shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.