Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Agile Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4440854916604 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Agile Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) traded up 7.73% during trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,909 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company’s market capitalization is $128.47 million. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post ($1.01) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, Chairman Alfred Altomari bought 10,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 161,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,700.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/agile-therapeutics-agrx-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products. The Company has developed a transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is a combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch.

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.