Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) traded up 16.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 481,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock’s market cap is $87.59 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/aehr-test-systems-aehr-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-02-eps.html.

In related news, Director John M. Schneider sold 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $181,123.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,623.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,834 shares in the company, valued at $190,614.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,426 shares of company stock worth $746,511. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 153,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.59% of Aehr Test Systems worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of advanced test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company manufactures and markets full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers and related accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.