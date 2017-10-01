Press coverage about Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) has been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.1313437278877 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) traded up 6.4708% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.9296. The company had a trading volume of 48,376 shares. The firm’s market cap is $81.10 million. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/aeglea-bio-therapeutics-agle-receives-news-sentiment-score-of-0-01.html.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which is engaged in the development of enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism (IEM) and cancer. The Company’s product pipeline includes AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104. Its lead product candidate, AEB1102, is engineered to degrade the amino acid arginine and is being developed to treat over two extremes of arginine metabolism, including arginine excess in patients with Arginase I deficiency, an IEM, as well as some cancers, which have shown to have a metabolic dependence on arginine.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.