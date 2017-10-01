Advisor Group Inc. Has $951,000 Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its stake in Vector Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) opened at 20.47 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.40 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a boost from Vector Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 430.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VGR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects.

