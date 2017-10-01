Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Planning Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) opened at 102.79 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $109.67. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average of $100.55.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $263,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,567.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

