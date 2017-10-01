Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX) Holdings Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (NYSE:ASX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,086 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering worth $14,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 32.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 31.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,265,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 301,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASX shares. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Semiconductor Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Semiconductor Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX) opened at 6.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. will post $0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Advanced Semiconductor Engineering

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc is a provider of semiconductor packaging and testing services. The Company offers a range of semiconductors packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services (EMS). The Company’s segments include Packaging, Testing, EMS and Others. The Company provides services in packaging bare semiconductors into finished semiconductors with a range of electrical and thermal characteristics, as well as testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing services.

