Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (AAAP) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (NASDAQ:AAAP) rose 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.37 and last traded at $67.01. Approximately 551,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 428% from the average daily volume of 104,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.10.

AAAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Advanced Accelerator Applications (NASDAQ:AAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Advanced Accelerator Applications had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 33.83%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. will post ($0.73) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Advanced Accelerator Applications during the first quarter worth about $160,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications by 2,208.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 69,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Accelerator Applications

Advanced Accelerator Applications SA is a radiopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, produces and commercializes molecular nuclear medicine (MNM), diagnostic and therapeutic products. MNM uses trace amounts of radioactive compounds to create functional images of organs and lesions and to treat diseases, such as cancer.

