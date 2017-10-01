Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period.

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) traded up 1.87% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.28. 529,992 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.93 and a 200 day moving average of $185.88. Acuity Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $891.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.66 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands Inc will post $8.32 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 29th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Black sold 5,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $1,114,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $194,048.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

