Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Activision Blizzard earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1016508841779 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) traded up 1.53% on Friday, hitting $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,048,302 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.08.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 111,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,945,763.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,850,550.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $1,211,744.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,074,879 shares of company stock valued at $252,196,001 over the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

