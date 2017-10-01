Accenture PLC (ACN) PT Raised to $148.00

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Cowen and Company increased their price target on shares of Accenture PLC from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture PLC from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Accenture PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.12.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 135.07 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $138.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day moving average of $124.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post $6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $254,014.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,071.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,582 shares of company stock worth $2,634,573 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture PLC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Accenture PLC by 25.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 210,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,979,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture PLC in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Accenture PLC by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture PLC by 7.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

