ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Jefferies Group raised their price target on the stock to $208.00. Jefferies Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ABIOMED traded as high as $169.09 and last traded at $169.77, with a volume of 288,959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.34.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $145.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In related news, Director Eric A. Md Rose sold 23,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $3,477,789.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,670.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $1,547,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,130.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,342. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 1.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 1.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 144.10 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.79.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 13.03%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

