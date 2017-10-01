Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK Acquires 9,163 Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC)

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 23,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 49,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Souther Corporation alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE NSC) opened at 132.24 on Friday. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.95 and a 52-week high of $133.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average of $118.29.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

Norfolk Souther Corporation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/aberdeen-asset-management-plc-uk-acquires-9163-shares-of-norfolk-souther-corporation-nsc.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 300 shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $35,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 24,407 shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,927,619.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,895.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,077 shares of company stock worth $3,244,531. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Souther Corporation Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Souther Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Souther Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.