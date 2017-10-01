AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Given “Outperform” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on AbbVie to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.66.

Shares of AbbVie (NYSE ABBV) traded down 0.11% on Friday, hitting $88.86. 6,769,367 shares of the company traded hands. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post $5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.90%.

In other AbbVie news, insider Henry O. Gosebruch sold 18,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,261,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,733,826.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $589,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,890 shares of company stock worth $27,187,817 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 109.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 167.2% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

