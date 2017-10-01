Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target lifted by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a buy rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.64.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) opened at 53.36 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.30%.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Fussell sold 196,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $9,729,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,963,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $98,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,102.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,310 shares of company stock worth $16,857,255. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,786,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,308,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,499,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,574,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806,535 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,313,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,796,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,500,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,865,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,305,942,000 after purchasing an additional 809,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

