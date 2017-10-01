Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAN. Off Wall Street started coverage on Aaron’s, in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s, in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s, in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Aaron’s, from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.50 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Aaron’s, in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.94.

Aaron’s, (NYSE:AAN) opened at 43.63 on Thursday. Aaron’s, has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $48.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.18.

Aaron’s, (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Aaron’s, had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Aaron’s, ‘s payout ratio is presently 5.64%.

In related news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $300,176.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,110.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $1,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,946.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,776 shares of company stock worth $2,742,507 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s, in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Aaron’s, by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Aaron’s, in the first quarter worth about $493,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s, by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,298,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,313,000 after buying an additional 361,856 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aaron’s, by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s, Company Profile

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

